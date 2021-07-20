Mumbai: Actor Savita Malpekar’s gold chain snatched

An unknown accused snatched the gold chain of actor Savita Malpekar when she had stepped out for a walk at Shivaji Park on Monday evening. Malpekar is mainly seen in supporting roles and has worked in Marathi films like Mulshi Pattern, Me Shivaji Park, Natsamrat, Kunku Lavage Maherche, Swami Public Pvt Ltd and Kaksparsh.

Malpekar, 63, a resident of Mogal Lane in Mahim (West) had come for a walk on Monday to Shivaji Park.

“While the actress completed her walk and was talking rest on one of the lower boundary walls, at around 9.15pm an unknown person approached her on the pretext of asking the time,” said a police officer from the Shivaji Park police station.

The unknown person after asking time left. However, he suddenly turned back and pulled the gold chain off the actress, while the actress was talking on the phone.

When the actress asked for help, the accused fled on a parked bike towards Mahim.

The actress later registered a case with the Shivaji Park police station for robbery.

The man had come all alone the actress lost her 30 grams gold chain that had a pendant valued at ₹1.5 lakhs said a police officer.

“We have got the CCTV footage of the area and we will nab the accused soon,” said a police official.

“I told him that I don’t have a watch to tell him time. He asked me to check the time on the phone. However, as I was talking on the phone, he left. However, he came back after 10 minutes and pulled my chain,” said the actress, who had earlier lost her chain in Bandra too.

“I never got back my stolen chain in Bandra, however, this time I am hopeful. Shivaji Park needs more CCTV cameras,” said Malpekar.