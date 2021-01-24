Mumbai added less than 3000 cases of Covid-19 this week

Mumbai added 2,814 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 3,355 related deaths between January 17 and January 23, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows. The number of fresh cases and the death toll show a downward trend in the city, which has consistently reported less than 7,000 active Covid-19 cases since January 15. The city had recorded less than 8,000 active Covid-19 cases between January 2 and January 15. Active cases had dropped to below 10,000 on December 15 last year.

On January 17, the cases stood at 302,757 with 531 new infections and seven deaths. On January 18, only 395 new cases were recorded which showed a decrease from the day before and 7 deaths were recorded. This took the number of Covid-19 cases to 303,152 and the death toll to 11,251 in the city. On January 19, Mumbai again recorded less than 500 cases as the new cases stood at 473 which took its tally to 303,625 and the death toll stood at 11,259 with 8 deaths recorded.

On January 20, the city’s active case count touched 6,654, the lowest in the past seven months, since the Maharashtra government started to publish active case figures. The recovery rate stood at 93%. Moreover, as per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), none of the 24 administrative wards in the city had over 500 active cases.

On January 21, the city reported 527 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the tally to 304,653, and death toll to 11,278. The active cases in the city were 6,669. On January 22, the number of new cases recorded was less than 500 again as 483 fresh cases took the tally to 305, 136 cases in the city. On January 23, there were 305,571 cases of Covid-19 and the death toll in the city was 11,297.

Vaccination

On January 23, which was the fifth day of the vaccination drive, Mumbai recorded a high turnout of healthcare workers and achieved 90% of its target at the 10 centres across the city. On January 22, the turnout was 92% with 3,539 out of 3,852 shortlisted healthcare workers getting the Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive will resume on Monday.

So far, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully completed vaccination drives on five days, including January 23, and vaccinated 13,365 healthcare workers.

Mumbai now has 265,000 vaccine vials after the city received another 125,000 vials on January 22. Last Wednesday, Mumbai had received the first lot of 139,500 vaccine vials from Serum Institute of India (SII).

