Mumbai airport to remain shut tomorrow from 11am-5pm. Here’s why

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, will be closed between 11am and 5pm on Tuesday due to annual repair and maintenance work on both its runways. Flights have been accordingly rescheduled, a statement from the airport read.

“The CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday (October 18) from 11.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs for repair and maintenance work on both its runways. RWY 14/32 & 9/27,” the airport said in its passenger advisory on Monday.

The advisory said that as part of the airport's post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other major tasks will be undertaken.

As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at #MumbaiAirport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs.#PassengerAdvisory #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/wIC9bCkEkH — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 17, 2022

“With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” the advisory added.

The CSMIA advisory further said that flights during this duration have been rescheduled in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders and looked forward to cooperation and support from the passengers.

The Mumbai airport is one of the busiest airports in the country for domestic as well as international flights. Last week, a total of eight flights were diverted at the airport because of heavy rain and low visibility conditions in the Maharashtra capital.

On October 1, the airport authorities received a hoax email that threatened to blow up an Indigo flight which was scheduled to leave for Ahmedabad. The single-line email was sent from an encrypted ProtonMail account and read, “I will blow up flight 6E 6045.”

The flight was supposed to leave for Ahmedabad at 9.30 pm. It finally took off at 10.45 pm after a safety check.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON