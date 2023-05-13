Bail refused to bizman who sought gangster’s help to settle land dispute

MUMBAI: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to 60-year-old businessman Satish Dhanani booked for allegedly taking help from gangster Ravi Pujari to threaten the complainant to settle their dispute related to a plot in Powai in September 2013. HT Image

According to the prosecution case, the complainant received a call from Pujari on September 3, 2013, asking him to settle his dispute with the directors of Varshraj Realtors Pvt Ltd with regard to a plot in Powai. It was claimed that the complainant had signed an MoU to purchase properties of Varshraj Realtors in 2008, but in 2012, Varshraj was in the process of transferring properties to Mangesh Sawant of Sayali Group.

Therefore, the complainant moved to civil court, seeking to restrain Varshraj Realtors from transferring the properties to anyone. The prosecution claimed that in this backdrop, directors of Varshraj Realtors with the help of Dhanani approached Pujari to threaten the complainant and at the instance of the accused, the gangster time and again threatened the informant to compel him to settle the dispute pertaining to Powai property.

The businessman had claimed that the police had first closed the case and had filed a summary report against all the accused for want of evidence and even after further investigation, the police did not find anything against Dhanani.

It was further contended that there was no whisper of the name of Dhanani from any of the witnesses or other co-accused in their earlier statements. The role of this accused at the most was of a broker, as he was interested in brokerage charges.

The court rejected Dhanani’s contention and his bail plea as well.

“He was one of the conspirators and shareholder in the profit of property dealing situated at Powai, Mumbai which was the subject matter of dispute between the accused and informant,” the court said, adding that, “This statement of witness clearly demonstrates that this applicant / accused had knowledge about the dealings of immovable properties, giving threats to the informant through gangster Ravi Poojari. Thus, he has participated in illegal activities and supported the illegal acts of other co-accused as a conspirator.”