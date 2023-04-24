Cop assaulted by man against whom a complaint was received

Mumbai: Less than a week after a Vakola cop was assaulted by two autorickshaw drivers, another policeman was allegedly assaulted by an accused against whom a complaint was received at Versova police station on Saturday. HT Image

Police sub-inspector Gabriel Fernandes, 57, was on patrolling duty on Saturday morning when he received a message from the police station that the accused Lalji Wagh was creating ruckus and manhandling the staff of a film promotion business in Andheri’s Four Bungalows.

When the PSI went there to intervene, the accused got agitated and asked for a warrant before talking to the police and slapped Fernandes.

As per the FIR registered by the police, the initial complaint about Wagh having forcefully entered the office of a film promotion company was made by a person named Arpit Garg. “After receiving the complaint, our patrolling team had gone on the spot for investigation. When we informed the accused about the complaint and the allegations levelled against him, he threatened me, saying he would get me out of the uniform for threatening him without a warrant,” Fernandes said in his statement.

The argument got heated up and Wagh slapped the cop thrice. The bystanders intervened and got the accused off the policeman. Fernandes quickly called a backup team to the spot.

They detained the accused and took him to the police station. “Even on his way to the police station, he misbehaved with several cops who were travelling with him in a van,” an official said.

Wagh was then booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant), 452 (trespassing), 504 (breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced in a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody till May 6.