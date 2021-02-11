IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment
Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment
Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment
mumbai news

Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment

Borivli police have booked a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and other persons for allegedly threatening, abusing and molesting a 33-year-old doctor on several occasions
READ FULL STORY
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST

Borivli police have booked a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and other persons for allegedly threatening, abusing and molesting a 33-year-old doctor on several occasions. The doctor had asked for documents related to the redevelopment of their housing society in Borivli (West).

The first information report (FIR) was registered on January 30, even though the victim filed a written complaint with the police in November 2020, after conducting a preliminary inquiry.

The police have booked the complainant’s uncle Pradeep Sharma, secretary of the society, Harish Chheda, a BJP corporator, who is also the chairman of the society and other members - Nitin Mehta and Ravi Jain. All of them are booked for molestation, assault and threatening the complainant, under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the woman in her statement claimed that since her parents are not fit for dealing with legal issues, she had been given the authority to attend society matters.

The complainant who returned from Dubai, after leaving her job, to look after her ailing parents claimed, that in 2018 she had been abused and threatened her at her uncle’s house when she asked to see the minutes of the meetings and legal documents relating to redevelopment plans of the society, Jai Shreenath Apartments, at Mandapeshwar Road.

“ The men abused and tried to hit me because I asked for the documents related to the redevelopment of the building,” said the complainant.

In 2019 too, the woman claimed, she had been a victim of abuse by the builder and her uncle.

On March 8, 2020, the woman said that when she went to the society office to attend a meeting, she was cornered by the accused and beaten up inside the watchman’s cabin.

“The society members did not even allow me to attend the meeting as I was the only one asking questions about the redevelopment,” said the woman.

Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police zone 11 said the police will take action against the accused under the law. “We are investigating the case at present,” he added.

Chheda said that the allegations were baseless and that such an incident did not occur. “These are just tactics as the high court has ordered the family to vacate the premises,” said Chheda. Parag Mehta, however, said the claims made by the woman were false and she was fabricating a story just to stall the redevelopment. They filed a case against them after the victim was asked to vacate the premises, he said.

“On March 8, I had left the meeting within 15 minutes and no assault had taken place. The meeting was called to grant the victim a NOC to sell her flat, however, she did not speak on the subject,” Mehta said, adding that, they had the consent of 59 members of the society and only this woman was refusing to give consent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A sedition case filed against lawmaker Shashi Tharoor (in pic) and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Anant Nath, Zafar Agha and Vinod Jose. (PTI)
A sedition case filed against lawmaker Shashi Tharoor (in pic) and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Anant Nath, Zafar Agha and Vinod Jose. (PTI)
mumbai news

Centre’s charges of rioting, sedition against journalists are not correct: Shiv Sena

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The Shiv Sena on Thursday targeted the Centre over the sedition case filed against lawmaker Shashi Tharoor and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Anant Nath, Zafar Agha and Vinod Jose
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court held that the complaint of the woman, the wife of one of the accused, was serious and required custodial interrogation, and hence rejected their anticipatory bail application. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court held that the complaint of the woman, the wife of one of the accused, was serious and required custodial interrogation, and hence rejected their anticipatory bail application. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses bail to UP man accused of raping daughter-in-law

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 PM IST
A bench of Bombay high court (HC) on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to three members of an Uttar Pradesh family – a man and his two sons – accused of domestic violence and sexual assault of their newly-wed daughter-in-law
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment
Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment
mumbai news

Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Borivli police have booked a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and other persons for allegedly threatening, abusing and molesting a 33-year-old doctor on several occasions
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker receives the Covid-19 vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital, on Thursday, February 11, 2021. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A frontline worker receives the Covid-19 vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital, on Thursday, February 11, 2021. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra takes measures to prevent spread of new strains of Covid-19

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed state authorities to remain vigilant to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration at APMC market last year. (Hindustan Times)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration at APMC market last year. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Processions banned on Shivaji Jayanti, gathering of 100 people allowed

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Amid the risk of the Covid-19 spread, the state government issued guidelines for Shivaji Jayanti, which falls on February 19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nidhi on Thursday opposed the bail application of Diya Padalkar, one of the accused in the case and a daughter of Kukreja’s neighbour. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Nidhi on Thursday opposed the bail application of Diya Padalkar, one of the accused in the case and a daughter of Kukreja’s neighbour. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai New Year case: It was a pre-planned murder, claims victim’s mother

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Nidhi Kukreja, the mother of 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja who was found dead in a Khar building on January 1 following a New Year’s Eve party, has claimed that it was a pre-planned murder
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Fire at underground Metro-3 station; no injuries reported

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:09 PM IST
An MMRC spokesperson said, “No person was hurt in the incident. Power was restored in the area through an alternate source”
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the wake of the new strain of coronavirus found in different countries, the state government will continue to prioritise tracing and treatment of infected patients, Thackeray said.(File Photo)
In the wake of the new strain of coronavirus found in different countries, the state government will continue to prioritise tracing and treatment of infected patients, Thackeray said.(File Photo)
mumbai news

Mobile labs for Covid testing to soon be available in Maharashtra: CM Thackeray

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Speaking at the launch of three laboratory vans for COVID-19 testing, Thackeray said these mobile laboratories can carry out 3,000 tests per day and reports would be available in 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (HT Archive)
Maharashtra governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari denied state plane to fly to Uttarakhand

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The chief minister’s office is supposed to clear all the requests related to use of the government aircraft. The request from Raj Bhavan was pending for approval till Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Byculla zoo was shut on March 15, 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Byculla zoo was shut on March 15, 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Byculla zoo likely to reopen by February 15

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Owing to the outbreak of bird flu, the enclosure of over 200 exotic birds will be kept shut and other enclosures like those of tigers, penguins and leopards will remain open
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Mumbai: All trains between Churchgate and Virar delayed by 15 mins today

By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Passengers took to social media website Twitter to register complaints of no announcement of train delays with the Western Railways
READ FULL STORY
Close
GoIbibo said more than 70% of the bookings for the weekend starting February 13, have been made for couple-friendly hotels, and this is only expected to increase as V-Day approaches. (HT Photo)
GoIbibo said more than 70% of the bookings for the weekend starting February 13, have been made for couple-friendly hotels, and this is only expected to increase as V-Day approaches. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Staycations most preferred this Valentine’s Day: Travel portals

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:35 AM IST
As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, portals have witnessed that young Indian couples are looking forward to spending quality time with their partners this weekend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the Gondia Education Society’s Manoharbhai Patel Institute and felicitated meritorious students from Gondia and Bhandara districts on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the Gondia Education Society’s Manoharbhai Patel Institute and felicitated meritorious students from Gondia and Bhandara districts on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Amid tussle with MVA, Governor Koshyari says NCP’s Praful Patel following Modi’s mantra

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Amidst a bitter tussle between Governor BS Koshyari and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Koshyari on Tuesday attended a function organised by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel at an educational institute in Gondia, and lauded him for “following Modi’s mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devendra Fadnavis said 328 road projects have been given <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>133,255 crore, irrigation projects have allocation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore. (HT Photo)
Devendra Fadnavis said 328 road projects have been given 133,255 crore, irrigation projects have allocation of 4,000 crore. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra got 305,000 crore for infra in budget, says Fadnavis

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Says MVA blaming Centre to hide its failure; state says he should speak about how Centre failed to help amid pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the jail manual, undertrials are allowed to use the phone four times a month, while convicts are allowed the use of it twice a month. (HT Photo)
As per the jail manual, undertrials are allowed to use the phone four times a month, while convicts are allowed the use of it twice a month. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Visitation for lawyers and family members to resume in Maharashtra prisons

By Faisal Tandel, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Prisons in Maharashtra will now resume visitations by inmates’ family members from Monday while Arthur Road jail (Mumbai Central Jail) and Thane jail permitted visits from advocates from Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP