Mumbai filmmaker detained for sharing Amit Shah’s photo with arrested IAS officer
The Gujarat police detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai on Tuesday in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an official said.
He was being brought to Ahmedabad for further action, the official said. "We detained Das from Mumbai on Tuesday. He is being brought to Ahmedabad by our team for further legal process," the city crime branch's Assistant Commissioner of Police D P Chudasama said.
The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered an FIR against Das under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, as he had also posted on his Instagram and Facebook accounts another photo of a woman wearing the national flag.
Teen’s murder at Ludhiana civil hospital: Six more suspects arrested
Four days after the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy at the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, police arrested six more suspects on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gagan Kumar, Sahil Sorpi, Vishal alias Machhal, Manpreet Singh alias Manu, Ankur and Vikas, all residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road. On July 16, police had arrested Sahil Birla alias Sahil and Abhishek Bidlan alias Khechu for the murder.
An act of vendetta: Jaiswal seeks dismissal of PIL challenging his appointment as CBI chief
Central Bureau of Investigation director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has claimed that the public interest litigation petition filed by former assistant commissioner of police Rajendra Trivedi, challenging his appointment as the head of the central agency in 2021, is an act of vendetta.
4 arrested for offering namaz in Lucknow’s LuLu Mall: Police
LUCKNOW: Four men have been arrested on charges of allegedly offering namaz in Lucknow's newly opened LuLu Mall in an unauthorised manner on July 12, the Lucknow Police said in a statement on Tuesday. The four people arrested for offering namaz in the mall include Mohd Rehan of Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar in Lucknow, Atif Khan of Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri district and two brothers, Mohd Lokman Ali and Mohd Noman Ali, of Laharpur, Sitapur.
Wife, partner arrested for killing man in Sakinaka
Mumbai A 22-year-old woman and Rubina Khan's paramour have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and hiding the body under the bed of their rented house at Sakinaka in Andheri east. Rubina Khan was arrested from a rented one room in Kopar where she was hiding after killing her husband Naseem Khan. Khan's 23-year-old nephew, Saif Khan was also arrested for helping Rubina with the murder.
63-year-old operated for rare removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery in Pune
The department of respiratory medicine at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences, Pune have performed a successful life-saving intervention on a 63-year-old veteran patient involving removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery. The patient, according to authorities had multiple co-morbidities. The veteran was diagnosed with lung cancer involving left main airway few months back coupled with many other comorbidities.
