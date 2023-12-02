close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Girgaon Chowpatty

Dec 02, 2023 10:53 PM IST

At least 16 fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out in a three-storey building near Mmbai's Girgaon Chowpatty on Saturday.

The fire has been reported on the second and third floor of the Gomti Bhavan Building in Girgaon Chowpatty on Ranganekar Road.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
The fire has been reported on the second and third floor of the Gomti Bhavan Building in Girgaon Chowpatty on Ranganekar Road.

The fire was reported at around 10 pm on the second and third floor of the Gomati Bhavan Building on Ranganekar Road in the area.

At least 16 fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot. Senior fire department officials and ambulances are also present.

More details are awaited.

