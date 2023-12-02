Mumbai: Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Girgaon Chowpatty
Dec 02, 2023 10:53 PM IST
At least 16 fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot.
A fire broke out in a three-storey building near Mmbai's Girgaon Chowpatty on Saturday.
The fire was reported at around 10 pm on the second and third floor of the Gomati Bhavan Building on Ranganekar Road in the area.
At least 16 fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot. Senior fire department officials and ambulances are also present.