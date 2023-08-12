5 ‘X’ users booked for leaking clips of SRK’s Jawan

Mumbai: Five ‘X’ users were booked on Saturday for allegedly leaking clips of the yet-to-be-released movie of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, on the social media platform. The police are trying to probe the source of the clip being leaked from the accused.(PTI)

The ‘X’ handles which circulated the video of the film are Aj@unknwnsrkian, Niteshnaveen@NiteshnaveenAus, Ghulammustaafk007@Ghulamn76512733, Arhaan@Arhaan05 and Whysoseriousl@surrealzack.

According to the police, the complainant, Pradeep Nimani, chief financial officer of Red Chillies Entertainment, told them that the clips from the movie shared by certain ‘X’ handles have gone viral all over social media. He also told the police that the cast and crew were strictly prohibited from using any electronic devices on the sets during the shoot of the movie.

“The company had even approached the Delhi high court earlier to get all the clips removed from the social media site, an officer from Santacruz police station said, adding, “The court then directed the social media company not only to remove the said content but also reveal the identity of the people handling the accounts that posted it.”

“Based on the details of the said accounts provided by ‘X’, we registered an FIR under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act,” the officer added.

