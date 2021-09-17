Mumbai flyover collapse: Aaditya Thackeray says inquiry on, all workers safe

A 15-day inquiry was underway to probe into the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) earlier in the day. The information was shared on Twitter by Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray who further said the immediate priority was to ensure the safety of workers and all 14 of them were doing fine at the moment.

“The MMRDA has instituted a 15-day inquiry and those responsible for the negligence or any other reason for this section collapse, will not be spared,” he said in a tweet.

With regards to the collapsed section of an under construction flyover, I have been in touch with @MMRDAOfficial . The immediate priority was to ensure safety of workers, all 14 are safe and fine.

At least 14 workers were injured after the girder of the flyover at the MTNL junction in BKC collapsed early on Friday.

Officials said the mishap occurred at 4.41am and the injured were shifted to the Vile Parle-based VN Desai Hospital. All of their condition was stable. “There is no life loss and no person is missing,” Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police, told news agency ANI.

The flyover is being constructed on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road to reduce the traffic burden on the east-west link, besides decongesting the BKC area.

Officials said a preliminary report suggested the workers, aged between 21-49 years, were carrying out some work on the girder when it collapsed.

