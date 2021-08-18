Mumbai gets first public electric vehicle charging station, minister hails move to save environment

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated the first electric vehicle charging point at a public parking lot in Mumbai.

"It is an attempt to promote usage of electric vehicles and taking a step ahead to protect the environment," Thackeray said.

We had announced our state’s EV policy about a month ago. It is heartening to witness such efforts from all fronts. This is one of the many steps we as govt take for the greater good of our 🌍 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 17, 2021

I want to wholeheartedly thank Ashutosh Enterprises, MLA @misadasarvankar ji, local Corporators & Asst Commissioner G/North @DighavkarKiran ji for furthering our efforts towards the EV revolution in the state. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 17, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that this is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra electric vehicle-friendly.

"Inaugurated an EV-enabled parking lot at Kohinoor building in Mumbai. This is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra Electric Vehicle friendly," he tweeted.

