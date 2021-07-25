Mumbai lake levels at 64%, water stock will suffice for 220 days

Lake levels in Mumbai are now at 64%, which is enough water to sustain the city for over 220 days. Mumbai’s seven lakes now have a total of 936,933 million litres (ML) of water more than the amount of water available same day last year (451,696 ML), and on the same day in 2019 (837,394 ML).

BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water to the city per day. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on the same day last year, Mumbai’s lakes were 31.21% full, and on the same day in 2019, the lakes had 57.86% useful water content.

Mumbai city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes, whose total water capacity is 1,447,363 ML

The Tulsi lake was the first one to overflow this monsoon, on July 16, followed by the Vihar lake that overflowed on July 18. The Modak Sagar lake overflowed at 3.24am on Thursday, and the Tansa lake overflowed at 5.48am.

The Upper Vaitarna lake, which had 0% useful water content until Tuesday in the week, went up to 37.54% useful water content. While Modak Sagar has 100% useful water content, Tansa now has 98.85% useful water content, Middle Vaitarna has 58.55% useful water content, Bhatsa 60.01%, Vihar 100%, and Tulsi 100%. From the gross useful content of Bhatsa, 717,037 ML, 575,700 ML are allocated for BMC use.

Through this monsoon, Tulsi lake has received the maximum amount of total rainfall, at 3,034mm, followed by Vihar at 2,060mm. Upper Vaitarna has received a total of 1,147mm of rainfall this monsoon. Modak Sagar has received 1,677mm, and Tansa has received 1,601mm.