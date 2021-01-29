IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai local trains open to all from February 1 but only within 3 time slots
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains open to all from February 1 but only within 3 time slots

  • Till now only essential services staff, women, and some other categories were allowed to use the local train service to prevent crowding.
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday allowed the general public to use the suburban train services in Mumbai starting February 1. The timings for general public’s use of the local train service will, however, be restricted to avoid crowding, said officials.

The suburban train services--the biggest mode of public transport in Mumbai-- was shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, workforce in essential services, women, and some other categories were subsequently allowed to use the service after easing of restrictions in place to contain the disease.

According to the new directives, general commuters will be allowed to board locals till 7am in the morning, then between 12 to 4pm in the afternoon and from 9 pm till the last local of the day in the night. This means the general public will not be allowed to travel between 7am and 12 noon and between 4pm and 9 pm, which are considered peak travel hours.

Also Read: Court fails to see plight of Marathis: Sena on border dispute with Karnataka

The state government has also allowed shops and restaurants in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to remain open till 11pm and 1am, respectively.

The government has also urged offices to go for staggered working hours to ensure less crowding in trains, considered the lifeline of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai local trains maharashtra cm uddhav thackeray
app
Close
e-paper
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains open to all from February 1 but only within 3 time slots

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • Till now only essential services staff, women, and some other categories were allowed to use the local train service to prevent crowding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
mumbai news

Court fails to see plight of Marathis: Sena on border dispute with Karnataka

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Saamana further slammed Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi over his demand that Mumbai be made a Union Territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
A municipal worker sanitises a classroom of a school. The state government has allowed classes 5 to 12 to resume but are yet to allow classes 1 to 4 to reopen. (PTI)
A municipal worker sanitises a classroom of a school. The state government has allowed classes 5 to 12 to resume but are yet to allow classes 1 to 4 to reopen. (PTI)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown restrictions till 28 February

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:40 PM IST
The guidelines to operationalise ‘Mission Begin Again’ for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till February 28 for containment of Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BMC headquarters open to public as part of Heritage Walk initiative

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The heritage tours will commence this weekend, with four batches of 15 people each. Tourists can book the tour on bookmyshow.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoggy weather on Mumbai skyline at Worli in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
Smoggy weather on Mumbai skyline at Worli in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
mumbai news

Mumbai records season’s lowest temperature at 14.8°C; AQI worsens to poor

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST
This was 2.7°C below normal and the lowest the mercury has dropped this season, surpassing the earlier minimum of 15°C recorded on December 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
recovered gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 lakh, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, two countrymade revolvers and cartridges from the accused
recovered gold worth 35 lakh, 1 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, two countrymade revolvers and cartridges from the accused
mumbai news

3 arrested from Lucknow for 2-crore heist at Mira Road jeweller showroom

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:43 AM IST
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police along with special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested three accused — Dinesh Nishad, Shailendra Kumar and Vinay Kumar — from Lucknow, UP in connection with the January 7 jewellery heist at S Kumar Gold and Diamonds showroom in Shanti Nagar in Mira Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP Raksha Khadse said that she was surprised that the Maharashtra home minister used the incidence for politics. (Hindustan Times)
MP Raksha Khadse said that she was surprised that the Maharashtra home minister used the incidence for politics. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra home minister warns of action over post against BJP MP Raksha Khadse

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Taking note of a screenshot of derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Raksha Khadse which was shared online, state home minister Anil Deshmukh has warned of stern action by the cyber cell
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra social outfits demand investigation into Delhi violence, support farmers’ protest

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Social outfits in Maharashtra, which have been supporting the farmers’ protest against new farm laws, have condemned the January 26 Delhi violence but reiterated their support to the agitating farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
mumbai news

MVA parties slam Karnataka DyCM for demanding Mumbai as Union Territory

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Following Laxman Savadi’s comment, the Congress calls it plot by the Narendra Modi government to weaken Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thackeray is now relying on Sena’s time-tested issue of Marathi pride to counter his political rivals. (CMO)
Thackeray is now relying on Sena’s time-tested issue of Marathi pride to counter his political rivals. (CMO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Uddhav Thackeray turns aggressive to corner BJP

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has become aggressive on the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute over the past two days, leading to political bickering, with claims and counter-claims between the two states
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader Jayant Pati will be travelling to four districts of Vidarbha region. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
NCP leader Jayant Pati will be travelling to four districts of Vidarbha region. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil kicks off statewide tour from Gadchiroli

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:26 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party’s Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil kicked off his statewide tour — “NCP Parivar Samwad Yatra” on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay HC said it had an obligation to grant relief to the heirs of the victim. (HT Photo)
The Bombay HC said it had an obligation to grant relief to the heirs of the victim. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bombay HC orders Maharashtra government to compensate Covid-19 victim’s heirs

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:23 AM IST
Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to pay compensation of 5 lakh to the legal heirs of 82-year-old Malati Nehete, a Covid-19 patient who had gone missing from the Covid ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Jalgaon on June 2, 2020, and was found dead in one of the five toilets attached to the ward eight days later
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC commissioner IS Chahal will present the budget before the standing committee in the first week of February. (HT FILE)
BMC commissioner IS Chahal will present the budget before the standing committee in the first week of February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic budget 2021-22 may not have any new taxes

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Outlay may be higher; coastal road project may get substantial funds. However, five-yearly revision of property tax is due; capital expenditure may be increased; spending on admin may see dip
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination turnout in Mumbai falls to 58%

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The BMC on Thursday, the eighth day of its Covid-19 vaccination drive, saw its turnout fall from 68% to 58%. According to BMC officials, they anticipate the turnout to increase during the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teenager stepped on a plastic sheet which broke, leading to his fall.
The teenager stepped on a plastic sheet which broke, leading to his fall.
mumbai news

15-year-old survives 35-foot fall from terrace near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The incident took place when Ajay, a Class 10 student studying in a school in Mount Abu, was trying to retrieve his footwear which fell on a scaffolding while playing. He stepped on a plastic sheet which broke, leading to his fall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP