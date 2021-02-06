Mumbai: Man booked for attacking live-in partner with blade
Oshiwara police have registered a case against a 36-year-old man for allegedly attacking his 40-year-old live-in partner in Oshiwara on Wednesday. The incident took place when the woman was shopping and the accused, Sagir Khan, approached her and slit her arm with a blade, said police.
According to police, the couple were in a live-in relationship and lived in Lokhandwala, Andheri since the past two years. During lockdown, Khan allegedly suspected the woman of having an affair as she frequently used to get phone calls from a particular man.
On Wednesday, when the victim left the house to go for shopping, Khan followed her suspecting that she was going to meet the other man. “When the woman reached a shopping centre at Oshiwara, Khan approached her from behind and attacked her with a blade,” said a police officer.
Khan then fled from the spot, leaving the woman injured. A passer by called the police control room and took the woman to hospital. Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case of assault and attempt to murder against Khan, who is absconding.
