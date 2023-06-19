Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai man slits throat of woman inside moving autorickshaw

Mumbai man slits throat of woman inside moving autorickshaw

PTI |
Jun 19, 2023 10:48 PM IST

The woman and the accused knew each other and the incident was triggered by some quarrel that erupted between them in the three-wheeler.

A man allegedly slit the throat of a woman inside a moving autorickshaw in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Monday afternoon and then injured himself with the same weapon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Dutt Nagar on Khairani Road, the Sakinaka police station official said. (File)
The incident took place in Dutt Nagar on Khairani Road, the Sakinaka police station official said. (File)

The incident took place in Dutt Nagar on Khairani Road, the Sakinaka police station official said.

"Deepak Borse slit the throat of Panchshila Jamdar inside a moving autorickshaw. She got out of the vehicle to escape but fell some down some distance away. Borse tried to end his life by gashing his neck with the same sharp-edged weapon," he said.

"Passersby alerted the police. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The accused is recuperating," he added.

The woman and the accused knew each other and the incident was triggered by some quarrel that erupted between them in the three-wheeler, he said.

The process of registering a murder case against Borse is underway, the police official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai
mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out