Mumbai Metro-2A, 7 to start partially from October, full operations likely from January 2022

In relief to commuters in the western suburbs, two under-construction Metro lines — Metro-2A (Dahisar-Aarey) and Metro-7 (Dahanukarwadi to Aarey) — will be operational from January 2022. The first phase of the two lines will commence from October this year, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced on Friday.

Trial runs on both lines will start from Monday, said MMRDA chief RA Rajeev. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the trial run on Monday.

Metro-2A connects Dahisar to DN Nagar with 16 stations in between, while Metro-7 will connect Dahisar (East) with Andheri (East) and will have 13 stations. The two lines will provide considerable relief to the people travelling in the western suburbs.

“Both the lines will become fully operational in January next year. It will reduce the load of local trains by about 10-12% and will also reduce travel time significantly,” Rajeev said.

The metros will run at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour. “We will start the trial run from Monday and this will be completed by October. After that, the first phase will become operational from October onwards,” he added.

The total cost for the two metro lines is approximately ₹12,800 crore, of which around ₹6,000 crore have been spent till date. It is estimated that 0.92 million people will be travelling in both these lines once operational.

Both the lines were expected to be operational by December last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown led in delays. After the lockdown was eased, MMRDA ramped up the work.

MMRDA is the nodal authority for the Mumbai Metro Master Plan which is looking to implement a 337-km network in and around the city. MMRDA is also implementing the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) – a 22-km sea-bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai got its first metro connecting the suburbs of Versova, Ghatkopar and Andheri in 2014.