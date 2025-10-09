Mumbai Metro Line 3 now operational: From ticket fares to stations on route | All you need to know

Mumbai's Metro Line-3 is now completely operational. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of the metro route during his two-day visit to the Maharashtra capital. A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade,. (ANI)

As per officials, the entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational from Thursday morning.

As per a PTI report, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said that the full length operation of the Aqua Line metro started with the departure of the first trains from both the terminals at 5.55 AM today.

Before this, the metro line was operational between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR. The final phase of the route is also Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor.

"Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," PM Modi said on X on Wednesday after inaugurating the metro line.