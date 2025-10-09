Edit Profile
    Mumbai Metro Line 3 now operational: From ticket fares to stations on route | All you need to know

    Before this, the metro line was operational between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR. 

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 11:43 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Mumbai's Metro Line-3 is now completely operational. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of the metro route during his two-day visit to the Maharashtra capital.

    A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade,. (ANI)
    As per officials, the entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational from Thursday morning.

    As per a PTI report, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said that the full length operation of the Aqua Line metro started with the departure of the first trains from both the terminals at 5.55 AM today.

    Also Read |Mumbai metropolitan region to finally get one ticket booking app for all public transport

    Before this, the metro line was operational between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR. The final phase of the route is also Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor.

    "Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," PM Modi said on X on Wednesday after inaugurating the metro line.

    Mumbai Aqua Line | Key details

    • Mumbai's Aqua line has a total of 27 stations, of which 26 are underground and one at-grade station.
    • Phase 1 stations include Aarey JVLR, SEEPZ, MIDC - Andheri, Marol Naka, Sahar Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - T2, Santacruz Metro, Bandra Colony, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
    • Phase 2 stations include Bandra Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Shitala Devi Mandir, Dadar, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli, Acharya Atre Chowk.
    • The newly inaugurated Phase 2B includes Acharya Atre Chowk, Science Museum (Nehru Science Centre), Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT Metro (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus), Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, Cuffe Parade.
    • Passengers will be able to purchase a single journey ticket for the metro. The fare of the ticket will depend on the distance, starting from 10 and the highest fare being 70.
    • The first train leaves at 5:55 AM from both terminal stations - Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade. The last train at both stations will depart at 10:30 PM and will cover the stretch by 11:25 PM.
    • The new metro line will also provide direct access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's two terminals - domestic (T1) and international (T2)
