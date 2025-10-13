Mumbai Metro Line 3 gets WhatsApp-based ticketing service, here's how it works

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has launched WhatsApp-based ticketing for commuters of Metro Line 3. A view of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). (ANI)

The route, also known as Aqua Line, runs between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the north-western part of the metropolis.

According to a MMRC statement released on Monday:

Passengers travelling on Mumbai Metro Line 3 will have to simply send "Hi" to 91-98730-16836.

They can scan the QR code displayed at stations to generate QR-based WhatsApp tickets instantly through a simple conversational interface.

"The service allows commuters to generate up to six QR tickets in one transaction, supports multiple payment options, and eliminates paper tickets, thereby promoting sustainable mobility," the statement explained.

“The UPI-based payments will have no additional fee, while minimal charges will be applicable for card transactions,” it added. MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide told news agency PTI that the initiative was a part of Mumbai Metro’s “commitment to offering seamless, efficient, and sustainable travel experiences to Mumbai's citizens”.

Not a first for Mumbai or India The WhatsApp-based ticketing service is not a first for the Mumbai Metro or India. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has already implemented a similar ticketing service on Mumbai Metro Lines 2a and 7.

The service is also being used by commuters on the entire Delhi Metro network.

The WhatsApp ticketing service on Mumbai Line 3 is provided by PeLocal Fintech Private Limited, and it does not require a separate application.

Mumbai One mobile application Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mumbai One mobile application last week. This application allows for integrated ticketing for the metro, public transport buses, and suburban railways in Mumbai's metropolitan region.

However, the new WhatsApp ticketing service will not require users to install the Mumbai One application; it can be accessed through a normal WhatsApp IVR.

PM Modi had also launched the final phase of the 33.5-kilometre Metro Line 3.