Mumbai Municipal Corporation increases Covid testing capacity at Nerul lab

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has augmented the capacity of its Covid testing laboratory in Nerul from 2,000 RT-PCR tests to 5,000 tests daily
A Navi Mumbai resident gets tested. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has increased its Covid testing capacity at Nerul lab from 2,000 to 5,000 daily. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:29 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has augmented the capacity of its Covid testing laboratory in Nerul from 2,000 RT-PCR tests to 5,000 tests daily.

The facility with the largest capacity in the MMR area has been upgraded in view of the possibility of a third Covid wave. NMMC has also set up 200 ICU beds in each of its Nerul and Airoli hospitals.

The state of the art RT-PCR testing and research laboratory at Sector 15’s Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital was commissioned by Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Shinde said, “It is a big relief that the city now has the capacity to test such large numbers on a daily basis. This is a timely action by NMMC to face the possibility of a third wave, if it comes. NMMC has 800 ICU beds available for any eventuality and an alert health system is in place.”

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said, “The lab facility was initially set up on August 4, 2020 in just 11 days with the requisite permission from the state government. The lab was not shut for even a single day during the first and second Covid waves and continued to render services. Till October 30, 6,36,073 free RT-PCR tests were conducted at the lab. NMMC has spent 38Cr for the tests.”

Monday, November 01, 2021
