Mumbai overtakes Delhi as most polluted city in India

Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai(Unsplash)
ByShobhit Gupta

Mumbai has been ranked as the most-polluted city in India and second most polluted city globally within a week between January 29 and February 8, according to Swiss air tracking index IQAir, a real-time air quality monitor.

On January 29, Mumbai was ranked 10th in the rankings for the poorest position. Mumbai then clinched the second spot on February 2 before falling in the following days. Then it again rose to take the second place on February 8. On February 13, Mumbai took over Delhi as the most polluted city in India and was the third most unhealthy city worldwide for air quality worldwide.

Mumbai Air quality:

'Poor' and 'Very Poor' days in Mumbai between November and January this year were more than double than they had been the prior three winters, according to CPCB data. As per the 2020 research by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT-Bombay, Road or construction dust is the cause of more than 71% of the particulate matter load in Mumbai's air. factories, power plants, airports, and waste dumps contributed in making Mumbai's air the filthiest to breathe.

What is IQAir?

IQAir, a Swiss air tracking index and a real-time worldwide air quality monitor, collaborates with UNEP and Greenpeace and measures air quality in India using data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The cities are categorised into 'healthy', unhealthy', and 'hazardous' as per US air quality index (AQI) standards, which are more stringent than in India.

Top 10 most-polluted cities worldwide:

1. Lahore (Pakistan)

2. Mumbai (India)

3. Kabul (Afghanistan)

4. Kaohsiung (Taiwan)

5. Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

6. Accra (Ghana)

7. Krakow (Poland)

8. Doha (Qatar)

9. Astana (Kazakhstan)

10. Santiago (Chile)

mumbai delhi news pollution air pollution delhi mumbai weather + 2 more
