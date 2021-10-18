Mumbai Police bans Eid-e-Milad processions owing to Covid-19, except 2 locations

Ahead of Eid-e-Milad, Mumbai Police has banned any procession on the occasion of the festival owing to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, news agency ANI reported citing an official statement. The prohibition is, however, exempted for Mumbai City district and Mumbai Suburban district, the statement added.

In the two regions where the ban will not be applicable, only a total of five trucks carrying a maximum of five people on each vehicle will be permitted. However, even in such cases, prior permission of police will be required and adherence to Covid-19 protocols, such as wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining physical distance are mandatory, the statement issued by the deputy commissioner of Mumbai Police (Operations) and spokesperson, Chaitanya S read.

All processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai City district & one in Mumbai Suburban district of 5 trucks per procession with a max of 5 persons on each truck, with the prior permission of Police: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xCpwVDncOT — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

As many as 700 personnel from Local Arms, personnel from local police stations, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 500 homeguards have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city, according to Livemint.

The order will come into effect in areas falling under the Greater Mumbai Police limits from the midnight of October 18 and will remain in force till October 20, “unless withdrawn otherwise.”

Also Read | Maharashtra extends shop, restaurant timings; records 1,485 new Covid-19 cases

Individuals found flouting the aforementioned order will be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the National Disaster Management Act 2005, and other relevant legal provisions.

According to the statement, the decision was made in order to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and also to break the virus’ chain of transmission effectively.

Notably, Mumbai on Sunday reported zero Covid-19 deaths, which according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was achieved for the first time since the pandemic hit the financial capital of India. However, on Monday, the figures saw a slight rise as four new fatalities were logged. The current death toll of the city is 16, 184, according to health bulletin data.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 1,485 fresh cases on Monday, 230 fewer than Sunday. The cumulative tally of the state now stands at 65,93,182, according to state health bulletin data. With 2,078 fresh recoveries, the state’s total number of recovered patients has reached 64,21,756.