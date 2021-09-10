Mumbai Police impose section 144 to prohibit crowding during Ganpati festival

The Mumbai Police decided to impose section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city from September 10 to September 19, prohibiting darshan at Ganpati pandals in view of the threat of third Covid-19 wave.

According to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, no procession will be allowed and not more than five people will be allowed to gather at a place. He has also urged the public to opt for online darshan and not crowd at ganpati pandals.

He has requested Ganesh mandals to arrange digital darshan for the devotees and made it compulsory for them to put out announcements through social media that physical darshan was not allowed.

“No crowd will be allowed at any place where sarvajanik mandals are located. Household Ganpati idols should not be above the height of two feet and sarvajanik Ganpati idols not more than 4 feet,” said Nagrale.

The police chief further declared that immersion processions, which usually attract large crowds, would not be allowed and mandals should take all safety precautions allowing not more than 10 people for immersion. The number is restricted to five for household idols.