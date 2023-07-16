Inspector, constable of Mulund police station held for taking bribe of 2 lakh

Mumbai: A 40-year-old inspector and a 46-year-old constable from Mulund police station were arrested on Friday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a manpower supplier, who was granted pre-arrest bail in a case. HT Image

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the police inspector, identified as Bhushan Dayma and the constable, Ramesh Batkalash, were threatening to arrest the manpower supplier and were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at the police station.

ACB officials said the complainant is a manpower supplier, who supplied doctors to various hospitals. A case has been registered with the Mulund police station against him and some other persons based on an order issued by a metropolitan magistrate court after lesser-qualified doctors were found to be attending patients in the ICU of a civic hospital in Mulund.

A social activist had lodged the complaint, claiming that several doctors at the hospital’s ICU were not duly qualified and/or registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council, and some of them were using bogus registration certificates, a police officer said, adding, “The activist had obtained information regarding the qualifications of the doctors on duty in the ICU, and the number of deaths in the ICU between February 17, 2018, and November 22, 2018. He had found 149 patients had died in the ICU of the hospital during the period.”

“Dayma was investigating the case and the complainant (in the bribery case), who had supplied doctors to the hospital. He had threatened to arrest the complainant, though he was granted pre-arrest bail. Dayma had threatened to strenuously oppose his pre-arrest bail plea and demanded ₹25 lakh from the complainant for not doing so. After negotiations, the amount was brought down to ₹11 lakh,” said an ACB officer.

On Friday evening, the complainant was supposed to deliver the second instalment of ₹2 lakh to the police inspector and the complainant, added the ACB officer. “The complainant had reported the matter to the ACB, as he did not intend to pay the bribe and the ACB unit had arranged for a trap in which both were caught red-handed while accepting the money in a bag,” he said.

“We have arrested both of them and a special court has remanded them in our custody till July 17,” said Vijay Patil, chief of the Mumbai ACB unit.

The duo has been booked under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. “We suspect that Dayma had made a list of several doctors and people associated with the Charitable Trust and was summoning them and later settling the matter with them. We are probing this aspect as well,” Patil said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON