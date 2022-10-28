Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai police issue prohibitory orders for Andheri Assembly bypoll

Mumbai police issue prohibitory orders for Andheri Assembly bypoll

mumbai news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 10:13 PM IST

The prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the day of polling on November 3, the official said.

Representational image.
Representational image.
PTI |

The Mumbai police have issued prohibitory orders in Andheri (east) constituency for November 3, the day of the state Assembly bypoll, to restrict the movement of people who are not part of the electoral process, an official said on Friday.

An order in this regard was issued on Thursday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations), he said. The prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the day of polling on November 3, the official said.

As per the order, the movement of any person who is not a candidate, polling agent or government official on election duty will be restricted 100 meters from the polling centres in Andheri (east), he said.

The police have also asked voters to remain in queues and follow the instructions of polling officials, the official said. Voting will take place at 256 booths in 39 polling centres in Andheri (east) constituency on November 3. There will be adequate police deployment inside and outside the polling booths, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai
mumbai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out