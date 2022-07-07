Mumbai rain latest updates: Central Railway to hold emergency block after wall falls on tracks | Top developments
Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain for a fourth straight day on Thursday, though the situation is much better today with no major incident of waterlogging reported till now. However, a two-hour emergency block, the timings of which are yet to be announced, will be performed by Central Railway and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove the balance portion of a wall, after a part of the structure collapsed on tracks near Masjid railway station.
Here are some latest updates on today's downpour in Mumbai:
(1.) During the block period, suburban services will not be available between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala stations on the Harbour Line, Central Railway said, adding that passengers will be allowed to travel on the Main Line via Dadar and Kurla.
(2.) However, trains under Western Railway, at the time of last update (11am), were running normally. This section includes Mumbai Suburban (Churchgate to Dahanu Road) and Harbour Line (Mahim to Goregaon).
(3.) There was no major incident of waterlogging on roads, the Maharashtra capital's traffic control room said. However, traffic remained slow across the metropolis, especially on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).
Also Read | Rain batters India in rare monsoon sprint
(4.) Meanwhile, the BMC, the civic body of the country's financial capital, projected in a weather update for 2pm that Mumbai and its suburbs would be lashed by heavy rain. “Very heavy to extremely rainfall very likely at isolated places. Possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph,” it said on Twitter.
(5.) In the neighbouring town of Palghar, two persons were washed away in floods and, in another incident, a man was injured after a portion of his house collapsed due to incessant rain, news agency PTI reported.
-
-
-
-
-
