Mumbai reports over 100 Covid-19 cases, TPR shoots up to 1.4%
Mumbai: In a first since March 1, Mumbai recorded over 100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The addition of 102 cases pushed the overall case tally to 10,58,511. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and the toll remained at 19,562.
Meanwhile, with 7,240 tests done in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 1.4% on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the TPR has exceeded the 1% mark. Earlier on April 20, the city had a TPR of 1.03%.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in BMC, said that the upturn in cases was anticipated as there were no restrictions in the city.
“Many of the cases that were reported on Tuesday are backlog cases from last weekend, that were not cleared. The numbers don’t indicate a consistent rise, the rate of hospitalisation is below 1% and the mortality rate in Mumbai is also negligible so these figures shouldn’t cause any concern as of now, however, Mumbaikars must continue to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” Kakani said.
Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force, said that the surge in cases is likely due to the Omicron variant, which is still prevalent in Mumbai.
“We shouldn’t forget that the virus is still there and we have to learn to live with it by following all the necessary precautions and masking behaviour. The current spread is caused mainly due to community transmission that is the cause for not following the rules,” said Dr Joshi.
At present, Mumbai has 549 active cases and the hospitalization rate stands at 0.07%. Also, 99 out of all the 102 fresh infections that were reported on Tuesday were asymptomatic.
The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98% and a total of 85 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.
-
22-year-old booked after teen ends life in Faridkot
A 15-year-old Class-10 student ended his life at his residence in Faridkot on Tuesday. Police have booked a 22-year-old man for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the teen's mother. She alleged that the accused, Karan Sharma of Faridkot, was trying to get her son addicted to drugs. She added that she did not know how the two came in contact.
-
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination for 6-12 age group may begin on May 2
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination of children between 6-12 years is likely to begin from May 2 onwards, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC, said that the civic body will receive detailed guidelines from the union health ministry regarding the vaccination of 6-12 years old in the next two days.
-
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets ‘old friend’ Prashant Kishor
Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday even as the latter rejected the grand old party's offer to join the party. Sidhu, who switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Congress before the 2017 state polls, has repeatedly stated that he joined the party after Kishor, or PK as he is often called in political circles, spoke to him multiple times.
-
Parts of Mumbai, Thane and adjoining cities suffer power cuts due to glitch
Mumbai: A technical fault in a sub-station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited led to a power supply failure in parts of Mumbai, Thane and other areas on Tuesday morning. However, the supply was restored in about thirty minutes to an hour. At 10:08 am, a technical fault at the Padgha sub-station affected all 400 Kv and 220 Kv transmission lines there. The power supply was fully restored by 11:30 am.
-
BEST plans premium services with dedicated fleet of 200 luxury buses
Commuters who travel in buses can now enjoy a luxury ride to their destination as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to launch its premium services by the year-end. Passengers will be able to book seats in the 200 luxury BEST buses reserved for premium users. In the first phase, the BEST will procure 200 luxury buses. In the second phase, 2,000 luxury buses will be procured by 2024.
