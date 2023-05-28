Shiv Sena shakha pramukh from Ulhasnagar stabbed to death

Mumbai: 45-year-old Shiv Sena shakha pramukh (ward president) from Janta Colony, Ulhasnagar, was allegedly killed by eight assailants on Friday night over a suspected money rivalry, the police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Shabbir Salim Shaikh, operated a gambling business in the locality along with a denim manufacturing business, said police officials. Two men were detained in the murder case and rest of the accused are at large. The assailants attacked Shabbir Shaikh with a knife multiple time. He suffered injuries all over the body and was found lying in a pool of blood, said police sources. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at in Ulhasnagar’s Jay Janta Colony at around 11.30pm Friday when the assailants with their faces covered entered a gambling den and looked for Shaikh. The harrowing incident was captured on CCTV. People at the venue, who were playing matka, a lottery-style betting game, left the spot out of fear.

The assailants then attacked Shaikh with a knife multiple time. He suffered injuries all over the body and was found lying in a pool of blood, said police sources.

The police sourced the CCTV footage and identified the accused as Vikram Kathonkar, Dinesh Kathonkar, Hitesh Kathonkar, Jayesh Salunkhe, Vijay Rupani, and an unknown man.

Ranjit Dere, senior police inspector, Hill Line police station, “The preliminary investigation showed that a possible business rivalry has led to the attack. We have formed seven teams, including a crime branch unit and are trying to trace the accused.”

Another officer added, “Vikram, one of the accused, visited Shabbir’s venue ten days ago and sought some money from him and he refused to give him which later led to a heated argument between them and Vikram was furious over the same.”

After the incident, Shaikh was rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where he was declared dead upon arrival. An FIR was lodged under sections of IPC and Maharashtra Police Act. Rajendra Chaudhary, mahanagar pramukh, Shiv Sena, Ulhasnagar said, “Shabbir had joined Shiv Sena around five months ago. His father was shakha pramukh in the party earlier.”