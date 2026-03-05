Mumbai temperature crosses 38°C, six degrees above normal; yellow alert issued

The city experienced a sharp rise in temperatures on Wednesday, with Santacruz recording 38.7°C, nearly six degrees above normal, as the city was placed under a yellow alert. A senior IMD scientist attribute the early spike in temperature to easterly winds and an anticyclonic circulation over the region. (Hindustan Times)

The minimum temperature at Santacruz, which is the city’s base weather station, stood at 22.6°C, 2.7 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In south Mumbai, Colaba recorded a maximum of 35.7°C, 4.5 degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 24°C.

Akola recorded the highest temperature in the state at 39.3°C.

IMD records showed that Wednesday’s temperature was the earliest spike in March in the last 10 years. In the previous years, such sharp rise has been after March 12.

ALSO READ | Gurugram: Mercury to rise by 2 to 4 degrees in coming days

A senior IMD scientist attributed the spike to easterly winds and an anticyclonic circulation over the region.

While Mumbai has no alert for Thursday, neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad continue to remain under a yellow alert, according to IMD officials. Santacruz is expected to record a maximum of 35°C and a minimum of 23°C on Thursday. The alert is subject to change since it is applicable till 8.30am the next day.