Mumbai touches lowest temp of season at 18.5°C

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature this season at 18.5°C. Cooler weather persists, while air quality remains moderate, causing some health concerns.

Mumbai: The city woke up to the lowest minimum temperature recorded this season on Thursday–18.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz weather station. This was 2.7°C below normal, while the maximum was 33.6°C, 0.4°C below normal.

The Colaba station, on the other hand, recorded a minimum temperature of 23°C, 0.5°C below normal; the maximum was 32.9°C, 0.9°C below normal.

The cooler temperatures will persist for the next three to four days, after which they may increase, said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai. “Temperatures drop due to western disturbances and snowfall in the north,” he added.

Pune on Thursday recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state–12.2°C–this season.

The average air quality index (AQI) on Thursday in Mumbai was 150, in the “moderate” category. This could cause breathing discomfort for those with asthma, respiratory illnesses, and heart disease. PM2.5 and ozone were the primary pollutants.

While most individual AQI stations recorded an average AQI in the moderate category, the air quality in Ghatkopar and Borivali East was “poor” at 231 and 201, respectively. This could cause breathing discomfort for prolonged durations.

