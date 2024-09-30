Mumbai train delays: Western Railway hit as speed restrictions take effect

Mumbai: Commuters on the Western Railway faced significant delays during Monday's morning rush hour, with trains running 15 to 30 minutes behind schedule. The slowdowns, particularly noticeable on both slow and fast lines towards Churchgate, were attributed to speed restrictions of 30 kmph implemented following a 10-hour mega block operation. The slowdowns, particularly noticeable on both slow and fast lines towards Churchgate, were attributed to speed restrictions of 30 kmph implemented following a 10-hour mega block operation. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The maintenance work included two separate blocks: one on the 5th line from 9.30 pm Sunday to 7.30 am Monday, and another on the Up and Down Harbour lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 12.30 am to 10.30 am Monday.

In an effort to alleviate overcrowding, Western Railway authorities announced special train services on the Harbour line via social media on Monday morning. A railway official stated, "We ran a local at 9:25 am from Goregaon to CSMT on the Harbour line from platform 1 and another local at 9:20 am from Goregaon to Churchgate on the Harbour line platform 2."

The speed restrictions are part of ongoing work to re-lay the 5th and 6th railway lines between Ram Mandir and Kandivali railway stations. This project is expected to result in the daily cancellation of 150 to 175 suburban train services until 4 October, when the speed restrictions are set to gradually ease.

On Sunday, Western Railway authorities issued a statement clarifying that daily commuters on the Western Line should anticipate delays between Monday and Friday (30 September to 4 October) due to speed restrictions between Goregaon and Kandivali. These measures are necessary for augmenting rail infrastructure by adding two new rail lines, but are having a cascading effect on the smooth operation of train services.

Over the past month, railway authorities have undertaken significant changes, shifting all four railway lines westward and altering the alighting and boarding sides of platforms. This reconfiguration aims to free up two lines for dedicated up and down tracks for outstation trains, effectively segregating suburban trains from long-distance services.

The project, valued at ₹930 crore, is expected to enhance the railway network's capacity and improve overall service efficiency once completed.