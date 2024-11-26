Mumbai transport: Morning trains affected by damaged rail track at Badlapur station

Mumbai: Morning rush hour rail services were severely affected on Tuesday following a technical failure at Badlapur railway station, where a crack was discovered on the rail track at approximately 7.15 am. Railway authorities implemented temporary measures to maintain service continuity during the morning rush. Representative Image. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The fault caused significant disruption to train services on the Karjat-CSMT section, particularly between Karjat and Kalyan stations. Commuters faced delays of 20-30 minutes during peak morning hours, though the situation gradually improved as the day progressed.

"At Badlapur there was a rail fracture and it was attended and movement permitted initially with 10 kmph and later at 30 kmph," said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.

Railway authorities implemented temporary measures to maintain service continuity during the morning rush. According to railway sources, the affected track section was scheduled for comprehensive repair later in the day, requiring a maintenance block during which the damaged section would be removed and replaced before normal train speeds could resume.

The speed restrictions imposed as a safety measure continued to affect services throughout the first half of the day. Badlapur resident Sanjay Mistry described the situation at the station: "There was crowding at the station in the morning hours due to the rail fracture that delayed trains. Gradually they started services from Badlapur but trains moved slowly."