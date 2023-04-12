Students in a fix as MU delays hall tickets

Mumbai: A day before their final semester BA third year exam, some colleges have asked students to collect their hall tickets at 8.30am on Wednesday and then head to exam centres at the scheduled time of 10.30am. HT Image

Earlier in the day, students grew anxious since hall tickets were not dispatched till at least 4pm, making them clueless about their exam centres.

Several students reached the University of Mumbai’s (MU) Kalina campus, hoping to get their hall tickets or understand if the exam was really taking place on Wednesday or not. The response by the university authorities was that work was in progress, however, no one cleared the air on whether exams would start as per the schedule or not. Finally, in the evening some students received hall tickets from their respective colleges, but some colleges told their students to visit in the morning and then attained the exam by 10.30am.

A student from a Vile Parle-based college said, “I reached MU’s Kalina campus by 12.30pm to ask about my hall ticket, but no one responded properly. Around 3.30pm, we were asked to go to our college. By the time we got there, the college office had closed. So, we will pick our hall ticket just a few hours before our exam and then rush to the centre.”

The sister of another student from a Bandra-based college said, “My brother went to his college this morning to collect his hall ticket. He stayed there till late noon, but in vain. It had not been even an hour after he reached home, the college sent a notification that hall tickets have arrived at 4pm and the students need to collect their hall tickets by 8.30 am on Wednesday.”

“The students are not even aware of the location of their centres. They will be running helter-skelter. This is ridiculous and poor management of Mumbai University is affecting students’ health,” she said.

Meanwhile, the university authorities responded by saying: “Hall tickets were issued to colleges. Students can collect their hall tickets from college and appear for their exam on time.”

Meanwhile, some students have raised concern over not receiving their fifth semester results yet. “Considering withheld result, MU postponed BMM Sem VI and BA MMC Sem VI exam, then why the authorities are not considering other coerces,” student raised the concern.