Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on August 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 22, 2024, is 28.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.78 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 195.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 23, 2024
|28.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|27.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|27.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|28.08 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|28.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.07 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
