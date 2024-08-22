Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 23, 2024 28.09 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 27.27 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 27.1 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 27.17 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 27.23 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 28.08 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 28.08 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 22, 2024, is 28.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.78 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 195.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

