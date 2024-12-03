Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.81 °C, check weather forecast for December 3, 2024
Dec 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 3, 2024, is 28.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.81 °C and 29.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.83 °C and 30.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 191.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 4, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 5, 2024
|29.15 °C
|Light rain
|December 6, 2024
|27.6 °C
|Light rain
|December 7, 2024
|27.52 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 8, 2024
|25.79 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 9, 2024
|25.82 °C
|Few clouds
|December 10, 2024
|25.91 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
