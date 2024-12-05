Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 6, 2024 28.56 °C Scattered clouds December 7, 2024 27.98 °C Scattered clouds December 8, 2024 25.84 °C Overcast clouds December 9, 2024 24.59 °C Overcast clouds December 10, 2024 25.06 °C Scattered clouds December 11, 2024 26.41 °C Broken clouds December 12, 2024 27.14 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.4 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.52 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.13 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.43 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 5, 2024, is 28.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 28.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, December 6, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 122.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

