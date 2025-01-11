Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 11, 2025, is 24.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 24.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.24 °C and 25.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 12, 2025
|24.45
|Broken clouds
|January 13, 2025
|24.86
|Few clouds
|January 14, 2025
|25.82
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|25.14
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|25.50
|Broken clouds
|January 17, 2025
|26.06
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|27.17
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025
