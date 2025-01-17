Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 17, 2025, is 27.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 28.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 27.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 18, 2025
|27.11
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|27.09
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|27.07
|Few clouds
|January 21, 2025
|27.36
|Broken clouds
|January 22, 2025
|27.19
|Few clouds
|January 23, 2025
|27.32
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|26.25
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.