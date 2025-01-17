Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 17, 2025, is 27.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 28.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Mumbai weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 27.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 18, 2025 27.11 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 27.09 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 27.07 Few clouds January 21, 2025 27.36 Broken clouds January 22, 2025 27.19 Few clouds January 23, 2025 27.32 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 26.25 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.28 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.68 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.51 °C Few clouds



