Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 16, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain October 17, 2024 29.6 °C Light rain October 18, 2024 29.84 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 29.75 °C Light rain October 20, 2024 28.07 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 27.83 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 27.15 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.33 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 15, 2024, is 28.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 30.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.1 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 334.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 15, 2024

