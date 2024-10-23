Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 24, 2024 30.07 °C Light rain October 25, 2024 29.24 °C Scattered clouds October 26, 2024 28.75 °C Broken clouds October 27, 2024 28.9 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 28.05 °C Scattered clouds October 29, 2024 28.83 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 23, 2024, is 29.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.17 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

