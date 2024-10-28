Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 28.66 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 29.6 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 29.49 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 29.41 °C Scattered clouds November 2, 2024 30.31 °C Few clouds November 3, 2024 29.97 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 30.02 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 28, 2024, is 28.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.61 °C and 29.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 357.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.