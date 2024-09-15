Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 15, 2024, is 28.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.23 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|27.74 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|26.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 19, 2024
|26.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 20, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Few clouds
|September 21, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|25.68 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
