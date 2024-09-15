Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 16, 2024 27.74 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 28.29 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 26.63 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 26.57 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 27.19 °C Few clouds September 21, 2024 27.67 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 25.68 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 15, 2024, is 28.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.23 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

