MUMBAI: Three persons, including a five-year-old girl, were killed and two others sustained severe injuries when a car driver lost control and collided with a tanker coming from the opposite direction at Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway (NH 48) on Thursday. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Three killed, two injured as car collides with tanker

According to police officials, the accident occurred around 2.40pm at one of the black spots in the area, an acute turn along the highway, which recently claimed 11 lives.

The Tata Punch car (MH12 VV 1236) was travelling towards Mumbai with four family members from Pune. When it arrived near the turn, the driver lost control and crashed into a tanker (MH01 DR 2299) from the opposite side. The impact of the accident was so severe that two passengers of the car died on the spot and the third succumbed to the injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The deceased are identified as Harshad Godbole, 42, his daughter, 5, and the car driver Milind Vidya, 42. Harshada Godbole, wife of Harshad and their son Adwait, 12 are being treated for their injuries. Harshada was seriously injured while Adwait escaped with minor injuries. The injured were taken to the sub-district hospital at Kasa and then shifted to Vedanta Hospital at Dahanu for treatment. They are said to be stable.

Both lanes of NH 48 had traffic congestion for a few hours because of the accident and the traffic normalised after the vehicles involved in the accident were moved out.

Around 11 mishaps have occurred at the “black spot” near Medhawan in the recent past. In 2014, a luxury bus going towards Mumbai crashed into a tanker coming from the opposite direction after crossing into the opposite lane. Fourteen people were killed in the collision.