Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a cleanup marshal employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly posing as a policeman and kidnapping a man who was caught spitting in public. Under the pretext of taking him to the police station, the accused marshal allegedly took him to an isolated spot, threatened him and extorted ₹5,000 from him.
Police said the incident took place on February 22, when the accused Amit Tawde, 29, a cleanup marshal with the G-South ward, caught Zubair Kayyum Khan, 22, spitting in public.
Tawde told Khan that he would be penalised for spitting in public and asked him to sit on his two-wheeler to take him to the police station.
After riding for some time, Tawde stopped the bike and started threatening Khan, pushed him and demanded ₹10,000 to release him. Khan paid him ₹5,000 and set himself free.
On Tuesday, Khan lodged a police complaint and also submitted to the police a video he had captured of Tawde’s bike registration number.
Crime branch unit-9 carried a parallel probe and nabbed Tawde on Wednesday. He was handed over to Mahim police station for further action.
“The identity card of cleanup marshal found in his possession is genuine. He has been arrested on charges of impersonation, kidnapping and extortion,” said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector of Mahim police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department
- The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to ₹5crore has also been recovered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh
- According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Despite edge, Greater Mumbai gets middling score
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Access to public transport hikes Greater Mumbai’s rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment at Maharashtra hostel: Claims found to be untrue, says home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Satellite cities do better than Greater Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox