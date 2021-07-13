Mumbai: CNG to now cost 51.98 per kg, PNG 49.40

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) from Wednesday. The price of CNG has increased by ₹2.58 per kilogram (kg) and will be priced at ₹51.98 per kg, while the price of PNG has increased by ₹0.55 standard cubic meter (SCM). Earlier the CNG was priced at ₹49.40 per kg in the city.

The PNG will be available at ₹30.40/SCM in slab one and ₹36.00 /SCM in slab two, respectively.

The majority of autorickshaws and black and yellow taxis in Mumbai run on the CNG. A significant number of BEST buses and public transport vehicles such as app-based taxis also use CNG fuel.

“MGL’s CNG offers attractive savings of about 67% and 47% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai. MGL’s domestic PNG offers 35% savings as compared to the current price of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and delivers unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers,” said an MGL spokesperson.