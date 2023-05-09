MUMBAI: A Mumbra-based disc jockey (DJ) was booked for allegedly stabbing and threatening to kill his girlfriend and her male friend with whom she was partying in the early hours of Sunday. Vakola police are on the lookout for the accused, who fled after the assault. DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend for partying together late in night

Both the injured victims were taken to the nearby VN Desai Hospital, where they are out of danger, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 am at the Holy Cross Community Centre in Vakola, Santacruz East. The accused was later identified as DJ Sameer Sheikh. His girlfriend, 31, years is also a resident of Mumbra. The man he assaulted is Rifakat Wadgama, 27, resident of Sakinaka.

Sheikh used a small knife that was hidden in his keychain to assault the two. The girlfriend had gone to a club in Andheri with two female friends and a couple of male friends to celebrate the birthday of one of them, the police said.

“Around 3 am on Sunday, the group decided to go to another place in Borivali, which they found had shut down. They all decided to return to the place of one of the women, who lived in Santacruz,” said an officer from Vakola police.

When they were exiting the establishment in Borivali, the group bumped into Sheikh, who was upset on seeing his girlfriend out with male friends so late in the day. The friend, who lives in Santacruz, told the police that he also asked them where they were headed.

“The girls then got into a cab and Rifakat decided to drop them before going home. When they reached Vakola, they all hung around the community centre walking towards my house where the other girls would crash for the day,” the complainant told the police.

Soon after, Sheikh arrived at the community centre and angrily snatched the phone of his girlfriend, the friends told the police. “He also slapped his girlfriend, questioning her relationship with Rifakat,” said the police.

“We all tried to calm him down saying we were all friends. Rifakat, meanwhile, physically blocked him so he would not be able to hit his girlfriend anymore,” the friend told the police. This further angered him, she added, and he pulled out his keychain which had a small knife hidden like in Swiss army knives and started hitting the girlfriend with the knife first. When Wadgama intervened, he also abused him and stabbed him as well.

“The injured were taken to the nearby VN Desai Hospital. They are both out of danger now. The accused ran away after the friends started screaming for help. “We have sent out teams to Mumbra and other places to track him,” said an official.

He added that Sheikh had been booked on charges of attempt to murder, threatening to kill, provoking to cause breach of peace and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.