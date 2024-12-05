Menu Explore
Murder on local train: Court denies bail to accused

ByAnamika Gharat
Dec 05, 2024 07:14 AM IST

THANE: The Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Monday denied bail to Tanuj Jammuval, one of the accused arrested in connection with the altercation between two groups on a local train in April, resulting in the death of a passenger. A video recorded by a co-passenger turned out to be a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

The victim, Dattatray Bhoir (HT)
The victim, Dattatray Bhoir, a farmer, and his friend Pradeep Shirose, were returning home on a Kasara local after attending a wedding. They were reminiscing about happy moments from the event and laughing, when the accused, Tanuj Jammuval and Amol Pardeshi, who were allegedly inebriated, took objection to their laughter. The situation quickly turned ugly as the accused, along with two accomplices, first abused and then brutally attacked Bhoir and Shirose, stabbing the former repeatedly.

The assault, which occurred around 2am on April 29, was captured by an unknown passenger on video, which later went viral. Despite other passengers’ attempts to intervene, the accused kept on assaulting Bhoir, leaving him critically injured. Bhoir later died during treatment, while Shirose sustained minor injuries.

The Kalyan Gorvernment Railway Police (GRP) had initially arrested the two main accused, who were later released on bail. However, after murder charges were added to the case, the police re-arrested them. On Monday, the bail plea of Tanuj Jammuval was rejected by additional sessions judge RG Waghmare of the Kalyan District and Sessions Court.

Advocate Sagar Kadam, who represented the victim’s family, said, “We strongly opposed the plea in court. The judge, after reviewing the video evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, denied Tanuj’s bail request. Family members of the deceased are thankful to the unknown person who clicked the video because it made the case strong.”

