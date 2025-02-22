Menu Explore
Music Composer’s office boy who fled with 40 L arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 08:24 AM IST

MUMBAI: Malad police arrested Pritam Chakraborty's office boy, Ashish Sayal, for stealing ₹40 lakh cash. He fled to Jammu; ₹34 lakh was recovered.

MUMBAI: The Malad police on Thursday arrested the office boy of music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who allegedly fled to Jammu with 40 lakh cash from the musician’s studio on February 4.

Music Composer’s office boy who fled with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 L arrested
Music Composer’s office boy who fled with 40 L arrested

The police said the accused, 32-year-old Ashish Sayal, had been working as an office boy at Pritam Chakraborty’s studio for seven years.

On February 4, producer Madhu Mantena sent the bag with cash as payment to Chakraborty’s studio at Link Road in Goregaon. His manager, Vinit Chheda, placed the bag in the office, which later went missing. The other assistants allegedly told Chheda that Sayal took the bag to hand it over to Chakraborty. The musician told the police that he assumed Sayal would hand over the bag as he had been a trusted employee. When he did not return in the next few days, Chheda filed a complaint with the Malad police.

The Malad police traced the mobile location of Sayal and arrested him from Jammu on Thursday. 34 lakh of stolen money was recovered from him.

