Credai opposes UP RERA’s 4-month project extension, says conditions limit relief

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India’s Western UP chapter has opposed Uttar Pradesh RERA’s four-month extension for eligible real estate projects, saying the conditions imposed by the regulator could exclude a majority of developers from the relief.



In a statement on August 27, CREDAI said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ advisory did not prescribe a cut-off date, while the additional conditions imposed by UP RERA have substantially narrowed the scope of the relief.



More than 400 developers under the CREDAI Western UP banner have resolved to oppose the August 21 order. The association has written to the UP RERA secretary seeking its withdrawal or reconsideration, it stated.



The association contends that, in line with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ advisory dated July 31, 2026, all ongoing projects should have received a uniform four-month extension. However, UP RERA has introduced several conditions that, in CREDAI’s view, exclude the majority of projects from the intended relief, the statement said. Credai's Western UP chapter has opposed Uttar Pradesh RERA’s four-month extension for eligible real estate projects, saying the conditions imposed by the regulator could exclude a majority of developers from the relief. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

According to CREDAI, UP RERA has restricted the benefit to only those projects whose completion deadlines fall between Feb 28, 2026 and October 31, 2026, despite the central advisory not prescribing any such cut-off date. Additional requirements relating to the validity of approved building plans, submission of quarterly progress reports, and deposit of RERA penalties have further narrowed eligibility, it said.

“The central government has treated the West Asia situation as force majeure. Accordingly, all projects should have automatically qualified for a four-month extension. By imposing conditions, most developers will not benefit,” said Dinesh Gupta, president and Nikhil Hawelia, secretary, CREDAI Western UP.

Credai Western UP stated that RERA authorities in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana have granted a four-month extension without attaching additional conditions.

Credai has also sought a personal hearing before the authority and urged it to issue a revised order providing uniform and easily accessible relief to eligible developers, the spokesperson said.

UP RERA grants 4-month extension to eligible projects UP RERA, on August 25, granted a four-month extension to eligible real estate projects amid disruptions in construction material supplies due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, subject to developers meeting specified regulatory requirements. The authority clarified that the extension applies only to the project’s registration validity and the completion period recorded with it and does not alter the contractual rights and obligations of developers and homebuyers under an existing Agreement for Sale.

“The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), in keeping with the advisory of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, dated July 31, 2026, has issued directions to extend the validity of registration and stipulated completion period of eligible registered real estate projects in the state by four months,” the Authority said in a statement.

Also Read: West Asia crisis: Centre directs RERAs to extend housing project deadlines by 4 months; CREDAI, NAREDCO welcome move

This decision has been taken in view of the adverse impact of the situation arising in West Asia on the progress of real estate projects, the Authority said.

Also Read: US-Iran war impact: MahaRERA extends real estate project timelines by 4 months amid West Asia crisis, with riders