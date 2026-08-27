Credai opposes UP RERA’s 4-month project extension, says conditions limit relief
Credai UP said in a statement that, in line with the advisory dated July 31, 2026, all ongoing projects should have been granted a uniform four-month extension
The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India’s Western UP chapter has opposed Uttar Pradesh RERA’s four-month extension for eligible real estate projects, saying the conditions imposed by the regulator could exclude a majority of developers from the relief.
In a statement on August 27, CREDAI said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ advisory did not prescribe a cut-off date, while the additional conditions imposed by UP RERA have substantially narrowed the scope of the relief.
More than 400 developers under the CREDAI Western UP banner have resolved to oppose the August 21 order. The association has written to the UP RERA secretary seeking its withdrawal or reconsideration, it stated.
The association contends that, in line with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ advisory dated July 31, 2026, all ongoing projects should have received a uniform four-month extension. However, UP RERA has introduced several conditions that, in CREDAI’s view, exclude the majority of projects from the intended relief, the statement said.
According to CREDAI, UP RERA has restricted the benefit to only those projects whose completion deadlines fall between Feb 28, 2026 and October 31, 2026, despite the central advisory not prescribing any such cut-off date. Additional requirements relating to the validity of approved building plans, submission of quarterly progress reports, and deposit of RERA penalties have further narrowed eligibility, it said.
“The central government has treated the West Asia situation as force majeure. Accordingly, all projects should have automatically qualified for a four-month extension. By imposing conditions, most developers will not benefit,” said Dinesh Gupta, president and Nikhil Hawelia, secretary, CREDAI Western UP.
Credai Western UP stated that RERA authorities in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana have granted a four-month extension without attaching additional conditions.
Credai has also sought a personal hearing before the authority and urged it to issue a revised order providing uniform and easily accessible relief to eligible developers, the spokesperson said.
UP RERA grants 4-month extension to eligible projects
UP RERA, on August 25, granted a four-month extension to eligible real estate projects amid disruptions in construction material supplies due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, subject to developers meeting specified regulatory requirements. The authority clarified that the extension applies only to the project’s registration validity and the completion period recorded with it and does not alter the contractual rights and obligations of developers and homebuyers under an existing Agreement for Sale.
“The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), in keeping with the advisory of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, dated July 31, 2026, has issued directions to extend the validity of registration and stipulated completion period of eligible registered real estate projects in the state by four months,” the Authority said in a statement.
Also Read: West Asia crisis: Centre directs RERAs to extend housing project deadlines by 4 months; CREDAI, NAREDCO welcome move
This decision has been taken in view of the adverse impact of the situation arising in West Asia on the progress of real estate projects, the Authority said.
Also Read: US-Iran war impact: MahaRERA extends real estate project timelines by 4 months amid West Asia crisis, with riders
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More