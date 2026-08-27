Everyday explained: Why do chocolate bars have grooves?
Chocolate bars have grooves that divide them into smaller segments, but that is not just an aesthetic choice. There is physics behind it.
No matter which type or brand of chocolate bar you prefer to indulge in, there is one thing that all of them have in common: the bar is divided into smaller segments by grooves running through it. The segments are more commonly in the shapes of squares or rectangles, but no matter the shape, the grooves are present in every one of them. Here is why that is.
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The physics behind grooves in chocolate bars
According to physicist Helen Czerski, the grooves in chocolate bars are more important than the shapes that they divide the entire bar into from a mechanical point of view. The grooves are a point of weakness that has been engineered into the slab of chocolate. And for good reason.
As Czerski shared in an article on The Wall Street Journal in 2024, “Chocolate is a very sophisticated mixture made mainly of cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar and (often) milk. It’s clever because it’s solid at room temperature but melts in your mouth, and that’s because cocoa butter has a melting point of 93-100° Fahrenheit, just right to make both possible.”
“We need chocolate to be solid under most circumstances, so we can transport it with minimum mess. But breaking a flat, solid slab into pieces can be a very haphazard process. Bending the slab takes a lot of force, and hidden irregularities—perhaps an air bubble or a nut—will cause it to break in unpredictable places. So chocolate makers have put the flaws in plain sight by giving the bars grooves.”
If a person has to break a big unwrapped bar of chocolate in half, they are likely to turn it so the grooves are facing away from them, use their fingers to pull the ends of the bar towards themselves and their thumbs to push the middle away.
“As you do this, the bar bends outward, stretching the side facing away and squashing the side closest to you,” explained Czerski. “But the grooves aren’t just thinner parts of the bar—they’re U-shaped or V-shaped, and when the top of the U or V is stretched outward, all the stress is concentrated at the bottom of the valley. The sharper the indent (the more V-shaped) it is, the higher the stress concentration is at the point.”
So the chocolate bar will break at the bottom of the valley, and the person does not have to put a huge amount of effort into making it happen. The V-shape is an engineered weakness, put there both to make it easier to break the bar and to control where it happens.
Making portion control easy and sharing effortless
The smaller squares or rectangles in a bar of chocolate make portion control easier by giving visual cues. Each cube feels like a natural stopping point, and one is not dependent on hunger alone to decide how much to eat in one go.
Moreover, breaking the chocolate bar effortlessly into smaller, equal segments makes sharing much easier. Each square becomes one serving, and equal distribution becomes simple math.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More