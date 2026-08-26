Everyday explained: Why are birthdays celebrated with cake and candles?

Whenever we think of birthday celebrations, cake and candles instantly come to mind. But have you ever wondered why it is so? What made these two things an intricate part of celebrating yet another trip around the sun? Here is the answer.

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As per the Farmers’ Almanac website, the modern birthday celebration that has been adopted in cosmopolitan cultures around the globe is rooted in an amalgamation of ancient Egyptian, Greek, Roman, German, and Christian traditions.

The reason for having cake and candles on birthdays The reason why we celebrate birthdays by cutting a cake can be traced back to ancient Egypt and is tied to coronation ceremonies. Later, the Greeks expanded upon the celebration by placing candles on the moon-shaped honey cakes made for the lunar goddess Artemis. The lighted candles signified that a prayer was being sent to the heavens.

Cakes were also served by the Romans to guests on special occasions, not necessarily birthdays. Over the centuries, the birthday cake became traditional.

When it comes to the birthday candles, another theory for their origin suggests that the practise started in Germany. There, a candle would be placed in the middle of bread or cake baked in the shape of baby Jesus, which symbolised the light of life.